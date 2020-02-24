Insider Selling: Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Insider Sells $119,781.15 in Stock

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ALV opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17. Autoliv Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $87.01.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Autoliv’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 334,003 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 288,657 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,566,000 after acquiring an additional 233,038 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after acquiring an additional 109,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DNB Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.