Insider Selling: American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director Sells $664,000.00 in Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AEL opened at $32.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.02.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,099 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,567,621,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

