Insider Selling: ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) CFO Sells $432,327.82 in Stock

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ALE opened at $79.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.14. ALLETE Inc has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $88.60.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6175 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 74.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ALLETE by 1,442.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ALLETE by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.