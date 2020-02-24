Insider Selling: Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) CEO Sells $5,528,814.39 in Stock

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ALLE opened at $128.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.39. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,298,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $891,665,000 after purchasing an additional 378,767 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 209,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 132,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

