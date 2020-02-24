Insider Buying: Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO Buys $19,613.44 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO John D. Sheehan bought 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $19,613.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 217,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,366,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John D. Sheehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, John D. Sheehan bought 469 shares of Terex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $13,071.03.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $25.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.71. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $38.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 13.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Terex by 114.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

