Insider Buying: Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Acquires £69,978.96 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Cathy Turner acquired 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, for a total transaction of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35).

Shares of Spectris stock opened at GBX 3,005 ($39.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.55. Spectris plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,984 ($39.25). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,785.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,603.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectris plc will post 17101.7455198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SXS shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 3,320 ($43.67) target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Spectris from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,140 ($28.15) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,065 ($27.16) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,935 ($38.61) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Spectris to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,682.50 ($35.29).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

