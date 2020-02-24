Insider Buying: Rockrose Energy PLC (LON:RRE) Insider Buys £451.88 in Stock

Rockrose Energy PLC (LON:RRE) insider Richard Benmore bought 26 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,738 ($22.86) per share, with a total value of £451.88 ($594.42).

Shares of RRE opened at GBX 1,745 ($22.95) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,914.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,814.01. The stock has a market cap of $228.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.22. Rockrose Energy PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 725 ($9.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,290 ($30.12).

Get Rockrose Energy alerts:

Rockrose Energy Company Profile

RockRose Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas production and infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It holds interests in the Blake, Ross, Nelson, Howe, Galahad, Mordred, and Seven Seas field projects, as well as the Tors and Grove field unit areas. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockrose Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockrose Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.