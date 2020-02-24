Insider Buying: Rockrose Energy PLC (LON:RRE) Insider Buys £451.88 in Stock

Rockrose Energy PLC (LON:RRE) insider Richard Benmore bought 26 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,738 ($22.86) per share, with a total value of £451.88 ($594.42).
Shares of RRE opened at GBX 1,745 ($22.95) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,914.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,814.01. The stock has a market cap of $228.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.22. Rockrose Energy PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 725 ($9.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,290 ($30.12).
Rockrose Energy Company Profile
