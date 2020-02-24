Insider Buying: OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) Insider Acquires A$40,480.00 in Stock

OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) insider Rebecca McGrath acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.12 ($7.18) per share, with a total value of A$40,480.00 ($28,709.22).

ASX OZL opened at A$9.64 ($6.84) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. OZ Minerals Limited has a 1-year low of A$8.47 ($6.01) and a 1-year high of A$11.72 ($8.31). The company has a 50 day moving average of A$10.39 and a 200-day moving average of A$10.14. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. OZ Minerals’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

