Insider Buying: Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) Insider Acquires £648.72 in Stock

Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) insider David Hardie bought 53 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,224 ($16.10) per share, with a total value of £648.72 ($853.35).

MYI stock opened at GBX 1,196 ($15.73) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,228.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,202.46. Murray International Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.04 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,288 ($16.94). The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

