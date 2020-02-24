Insider Buying: Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Director Purchases $76,200.00 in Stock

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Director Jacob W. Haas bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00.

NASDAQ LEVL opened at $25.03 on Monday. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEVL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Level One Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.