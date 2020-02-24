Insider Buying: Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd (ASX:FGG) Insider Purchases 770,156 Shares of Stock

Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd (ASX:FGG) insider Belinda Hutchinson acquired 770,156 shares of Future Generation Global Invstmnt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$998,892.33 ($708,434.28).

Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd has a 52 week low of A$1.09 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of A$1.41 ($1.00). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.37. The company has a market cap of $513.25 million and a PE ratio of 31.95.

Get Future Generation Global Invstmnt alerts:

About Future Generation Global Invstmnt

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Global Invstmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Global Invstmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.