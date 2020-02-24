Insider Buying: Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd (ASX:FGG) Insider Purchases 770,156 Shares of Stock

Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd (ASX:FGG) insider Belinda Hutchinson acquired 770,156 shares of Future Generation Global Invstmnt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$998,892.33 ($708,434.28).
Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd has a 52 week low of A$1.09 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of A$1.41 ($1.00). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.37. The company has a market cap of $513.25 million and a PE ratio of 31.95.
About Future Generation Global Invstmnt
