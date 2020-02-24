Insider Buying: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Director Purchases C$101,795.40 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.85 per share, with a total value of C$101,795.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at C$203,590.80.

F. Brian Bradstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 2,100 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.64 per share, with a total value of C$39,144.00.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$629.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$610.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$594.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.52. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a one year low of C$542.70 and a one year high of C$666.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.01.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$20.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$20.24 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 58.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

FFH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$780.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$740.00 to C$765.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$700.00 to C$665.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

