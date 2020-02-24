Insider Buying: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.22 per share, with a total value of $1,311,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Randa Duncan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,298,500.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,306,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,274,500.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,500.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 200,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 103,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 1,600 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,784.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 177,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,894,050.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,195,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,469,836,000 after purchasing an additional 493,257 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 537,940 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,831,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,669 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,261,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,616,000 after purchasing an additional 128,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,177,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,890 shares during the last quarter. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.