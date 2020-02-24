Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Acquires $113,470.00 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $96,840.00.

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $562.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3612 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 39.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

