Insider Buying: Checkit plc (LON:CKT) Insider Buys £900,000 in Stock

Checkit plc (LON:CKT) insider Keith Anthony Daley bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £900,000 ($1,183,898.97).

Keith Anthony Daley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Checkit alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Keith Anthony Daley bought 2,000,000 shares of Checkit stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £640,000 ($841,883.71).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Keith Anthony Daley bought 750,000 shares of Checkit stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £225,000 ($295,974.74).

Shares of LON CKT opened at GBX 41 ($0.54) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 million and a PE ratio of 58.57. Checkit plc has a one year low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 65 ($0.86). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Checkit plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; and provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and design, manufacture, and sale ophthalmic products.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.