Insider Buying: Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Director Acquires $114,200.00 in Stock

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Director Richard Allen Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASI opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bioanalytical Systems in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Bioanalytical Systems in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 107,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

