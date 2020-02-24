Insider Buying: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Director Acquires C$348,186.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Director Sean Boyd acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$69.64 per share, with a total value of C$348,186.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,690 shares in the company, valued at C$11,329,276.07.

Sean Boyd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Sean Boyd sold 44,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.97, for a total value of C$3,474,680.00.

TSE AEM opened at C$68.70 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of C$53.23 and a 1-year high of C$86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$101.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

