InMode (INMD) & Its Peers Financial Contrast

InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) is one of 51 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare InMode to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InMode and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $156.36 million $61.15 million 23.05 InMode Competitors $1.15 billion $129.53 million 20.97

InMode’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than InMode. InMode is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 39.10% 52.38% 41.08% InMode Competitors -224.22% -75.34% -10.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for InMode and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 InMode Competitors 321 840 1508 79 2.49

InMode currently has a consensus price target of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.70%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 25.45%. Given InMode’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InMode has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and India, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

