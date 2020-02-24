Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INGR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.50.

NYSE:INGR opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.75. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,781 shares of company stock worth $248,380 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

