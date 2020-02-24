ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €12.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.32 ($14.32).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.