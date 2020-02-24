Infinera (INFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is scheduled to be posting its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Infinera to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $8.14 on Monday. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.40 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

