Independent Research Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €12.30 Price Target

Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.30) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.20 ($14.19) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.39 ($14.41).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

TKA opened at €9.84 ($11.44) on Thursday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.41). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.88.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.