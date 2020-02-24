IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of IMPINJ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of PI opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27. IMPINJ has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $789.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $109,158. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 180,513 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 111,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

