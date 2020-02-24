Imperial Capital Raises Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $120.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price hoisted by Imperial Capital from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allegion has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.39. Allegion has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,079 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Allegion by 332.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Allegion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 73.5% in the third quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Allegion by 12.0% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 436,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,274,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

