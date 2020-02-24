Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 17th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Shares of Immunovant stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.19. 11,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,539. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $3,491,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,851,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,850,000. 20.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.