Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 17th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.
Shares of Immunovant stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.19. 11,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,539. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $18.69.
Immunovant Company Profile
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.
Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.