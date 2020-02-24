Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Svb Leerink

Stock analysts at Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.19% from the stock’s current price.

IMVT has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

IMVT traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,539. Immunovant has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $18.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $3,491,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $9,851,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $15,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

