ICON Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. ICON has a market capitalization of $193.83 million and $23.56 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003804 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, DragonEX, Binance and OKEx. During the last week, ICON has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.97 or 0.02886269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00230740 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00041204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00139985 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,496,086 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, ABCC, Rfinex, IDEX, Gate.io, COSS, Hotbit, OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC, CoinTiger, DragonEX, Allbit, Bithumb, Binance, OOOBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

