IBM (NYSE:IBM) VP Sells $177,213.50 in Stock

IBM (NYSE:IBM) VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total value of $177,213.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,311.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $149.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.48. IBM has a 12-month low of $126.85 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IBM by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 5.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 3.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 12.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 2.5% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IBM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

