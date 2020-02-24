IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $290.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $256.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.65.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $228.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.81. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $201.50 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total transaction of $443,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $443,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,879,000 after buying an additional 706,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after acquiring an additional 615,478 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,786,000 after acquiring an additional 609,000 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,684,000 after acquiring an additional 485,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,260,000 after acquiring an additional 481,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

