I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.0797 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $8,884.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.40 or 0.01065229 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023114 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003114 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,001,810 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

