Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HY opened at $53.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $76.24. The company has a market cap of $882.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

