HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CLSA started coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 4,597,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,256,000 after purchasing an additional 365,374 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 4th quarter worth about $95,826,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,698,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,655,000 after buying an additional 354,022 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,918,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,105,000 after buying an additional 662,934 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,045,000 after buying an additional 86,398 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.