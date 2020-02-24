Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBM. Scotiabank raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday. CIBC upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $744.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -10.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

