HSBC Increases Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target to GBX 80

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its target price lifted by HSBC from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNA. Kepler Capital Markets cut Centrica to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Centrica to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centrica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 90.95 ($1.20).

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 76.96 ($1.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of -7.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.50. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85).

Centrica (LON:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Centrica will post 1258.9999594 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.93%.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

