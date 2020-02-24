HSBC Increases Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 5,470

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price lifted by HSBC from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 5,470 ($71.95) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BWY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,743 ($49.24) to GBX 4,256 ($55.99) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,620 ($60.77) target price (up from GBX 3,700 ($48.67)) on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,259.83 ($56.04).

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 4,297 ($56.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,336 ($57.04). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,031.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,453.61.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

