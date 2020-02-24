Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HZNP opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 95.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. Horizon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,007. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.