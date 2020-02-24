Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Insider Richard Harpin Acquires 11 Shares

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider Richard Harpin acquired 11 shares of Homeserve stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,319 ($17.35) per share, with a total value of £145.09 ($190.86).

LON HSV opened at GBX 1,300 ($17.10) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. Homeserve plc has a 52-week low of GBX 952 ($12.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,352 ($17.78). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,312.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,209.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.89) target price on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered Homeserve to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price target on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Homeserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,364 ($17.94).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

