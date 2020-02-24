Home Depot (HD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Home Depot to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $245.34 on Monday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.30.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

