Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

HBCP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.63.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

