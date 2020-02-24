HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Director Sells $84,000.00 in Stock

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HNI opened at $39.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. HNI Corp has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.24 million. HNI had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.92%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HNI Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. HNI’s payout ratio is 47.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HNI shares. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. HNI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in HNI by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HNI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

