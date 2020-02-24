Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HGV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.13.
NYSE HGV opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.95. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $36.56.
About Hilton Grand Vacations
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.