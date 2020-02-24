Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HGV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.13.

NYSE HGV opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.95. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4,826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 606.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

