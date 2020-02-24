Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Equal weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HIK. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC restated a reduce rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,853.33 ($24.38).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,904.50 ($25.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,912.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,962.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 16.58 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,089.19 ($27.48).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

