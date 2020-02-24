Hi Mutual Society Hits One Day Volume of $1,824.00 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. During the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $1,824.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00048315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00480127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.37 or 0.06607151 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00063405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027439 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005219 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

