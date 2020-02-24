HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of HEXO from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of HEXO from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.97.

HEXO opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 208.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

