Heska (HSKA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Heska to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $100.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $110.90. The stock has a market cap of $804.76 million, a PE ratio of 214.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

