Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of HT opened at $14.16 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $546.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $98,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,874.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 365,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,146 shares of company stock valued at $162,744 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 137,033 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

