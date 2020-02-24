HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $594,384.00 and $6.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00047599 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00065873 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000985 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,703.07 or 0.99907807 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00072186 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000847 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000466 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 255,137,958 coins and its circulating supply is 255,002,808 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.