Heico (HEI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Heico (NYSE:HEI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Heico to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Heico to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $126.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56. Heico has a 1-year low of $89.25 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.26.

In other Heico news, CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Heico in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

