Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $131.40 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $131.40 million and $7.96 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.68 or 0.02838549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00231328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00040679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00048315 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00140561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,302,568,095 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.