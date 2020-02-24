HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in HealthStream by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 34,502 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in HealthStream by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $4,094,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $848.96 million, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

